Can You Legally Drive with Earbuds or Headphones in New York State?

If you've ever wondered whether it's legal to drive with earbuds or headphones on in New York State, the answer may surprise you.

The full answer is that covering both ears could block out important noises that could warn you of danger on the road. Imagine you're cruising along, jamming out with headphones, and you miss the sound of a fire truck coming your way. That's the kind of situation this law aims to avoid.

According to trafficlawyermy.com, New York law says you can't drive with both ears covered by earbuds or headphones. The rule, under Section 375 (24-a) of the state's Vehicle and Traffic Law, is there to keep you alert to your surroundings for things like honking horns, emergency vehicle sirens, or other sounds that help prevent accidents.

However, the law does make an exception for using just one earbud or headphone, so you can still have your tunes or take a call if needed. That said, it's probably safest to avoid using them altogether when you're driving. Even with one ear free, distractions from music or phone conversations can still take your focus off the road.

Breaking this law can result in a fine, so it's a good idea to play it safe, keep your ears open, and stay focused when driving in New York.