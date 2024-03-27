Amazing ‘Ice Quake’ Caught on Video in the ADKS, NY (Sound Up!)
No Thank You!
Thankfully, I've never seen, witnessed, or experienced what ADKers refer to as an 'ice boom' or 'ice quake' while out on Lake George, or any frozen body of water.
Nothing would send me slipping and sliding to shore faster than seeing a frozen lake split in half while simultaneously emitting a loud audible BOOM that feels like a cannon blast.
But that's what happened recently and it was caught on camera at Daiker's Restaurant and Bar from the deck that overlooks 4th Lake in Old Forge, New York on Monday. See the video below.
What's an 'Ice Quake'
The technical term for what happened is called a 'cryoseism,' but it's also known as an ice quake or frost quake. It's caused by a "sudden cracking action in frozen soil or rock saturated with water or ice or by stresses generated at frozen lakes."
Ice quakes, according to experts, can occur after a wet, rainy period and when there’s little snow, which has an insulating effect, on the ground.
As the water drains into the ground, it may eventually freeze and expand putting stress on its surroundings. This stress builds, cracking the ice while causing the explosive sound that some have likened to thunder, or a large tree falling.
Sound Up
