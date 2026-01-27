Inside jobs are no new thing. We've had folks working against their employers since the beginning of time, but sometimes their treachery is just too ironic to laugh at.

Take, for example, one member of the Albany police department who decided to live his life as if it were an episode of Breaking Bad...

Police Selling Drugs

Over the past eight months, New York State Police were working on bringing down a high-profile drug dealer in the Capital Region. On January 23rd, 2026, they finally got them, and he was a bit more familiar than they expected.

A search warrant paper Credit: Canva loading...

Two arrests were made: 46 year-old Leocadio J. Espinal of Astoria and 45 year-old Nathan M. Ensel of Rensselaer. Ensel isn't just a drug dealer, he's an officer with the Albany Police Department. It is unclear whether Ensel used his police connections to boost his business, but the investigation is looking into it.

The Seizure

During the seizure, NYS Police searched multiple locations across Greene and Rensselaer Counties, finding drug paraphernalia, scales, packing materials, U.S. currency, and around five ounces of cocaine. The two involved were arrested and charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree, possession of a narcotic with an aggregate weight exceeding four ounces, an A II felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, a B felony

Two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree, an A misdemeanor

The two are currently awaiting trail at Rensselaer County Jail.

