About Cluckin’ Time! Lawmakers Forcing Chick-fil-A Open 7-days on NY Thruway

In my open letter to the New York Thruway last month, I aired my disappointment about the new NY Thruway service plazas. One of my main points was that Chick-fil-A, which is now in almost every new rest stop, is closed on Sundays.

The busiest travel day on the NY Thruway is Sunday and now New York State lawmakers are proposing a bill to force the chicken joint to remain open all seven days.

What Law Is Being Proposed?

New York State Assemblyman Tony Simone and New York State Senator Michele Hinchey introduced a bill requiring all Chick-fil-A restaurants in NY Thruway service plazas to alter their hours and be open seven days a week.

According to WGRZ, the legislation being proposed reads:

While there is nothing objectionable about a fast food restaurant closing on a particular day of the week, service areas dedicated to travelers are an inappropriate location for such a restaurant. Publicly owned service areas should use their space to maximally benefit the public. Allowing for retail space to go unused one-seventh of the week or more is a disservice and unnecessary inconvenience to travelers who rely on these service areas.

The twenty-seven NY Thruway service areas are being rebuilt or remodeled. This is part of a $450 million project through the Empire State Thruway Partners.