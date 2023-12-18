About Cluckin&#8217; Time! Lawmakers Forcing Chick-fil-A Open 7-days on NY Thruway

About Cluckin’ Time! Lawmakers Forcing Chick-fil-A Open 7-days on NY Thruway

google maps-canva

In my open letter to the New York Thruway last month, I aired my disappointment about the new NY Thruway service plazas. One of my main points was that Chick-fil-A, which is now in almost every new rest stop, is closed on Sundays.

Google Maps
loading...

The busiest travel day on the NY Thruway is Sunday and now New York State lawmakers are proposing a bill to force the chicken joint to remain open all seven days.

What Law Is Being Proposed?

New York State Assemblyman Tony Simone and New York State Senator Michele Hinchey introduced a bill requiring all Chick-fil-A restaurants in NY Thruway service plazas to alter their hours and be open seven days a week.

Chrissy Townsquare Media
loading...

According to WGRZ, the legislation being proposed reads:

While there is nothing objectionable about a fast food restaurant closing on a particular day of the week, service areas dedicated to travelers are an inappropriate location for such a restaurant. Publicly owned service areas should use their space to maximally benefit the public. Allowing for retail space to go unused one-seventh of the week or more is a disservice and unnecessary inconvenience to travelers who rely on these service areas.

Google Maps
loading...

The twenty-seven NY Thruway service areas are being rebuilt or remodeled. This is part of a $450 million project through the Empire State Thruway Partners.

The 9 Best Fried Chicken Sandwiches in the Capital Region, Ranked!

Ever since Chic-Fil-A added two more restaurants in the Capital Region, there's been a lot of "clucking" in our area about who has the "best-tasting" chicken sandwich.

We decided to post the question on our various social media platforms, and the results were pretty interesting.

For the purpose of our survey, we didn't care if it was made at a local mom-and-pop style pub, tavern, or restaurant or if it was made by a multi-billion dollar national chain.

If Capital Region residents knew of a place that builds a delicious, golden-fried chicken sandwich, we wanted to hear about it.

Here are the Top 9 Chicken Sandwiches of the Capital Region, Ranked!

Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany

 

Filed Under: Chick fil A, 518 News
Categories: News in New York
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM