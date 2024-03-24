Check Out these Albany Landmarks ‘Then Vs Now’ with Google Maps

We love old photos and Capital Region nostalgia

I love looking at old pictures taken in the Capital Region, especially Albany because it's a city steeped in so much rich political and industrial history.

It's pretty amazing to look at images and moments collected from the late 19th or early 20th century.

The style, the clothes, the cars, the neighborhoods - nothing today looks even remotely close to life back then, but that's to be expected for 100 years. But in most cases, parts of the Capital Region have changed drastically in just the last few years, let alone decades.

Google Maps

If you mess around with Google Maps, you can go anywhere and see anything using their satellite imagery, aerial photography, street maps, and more.

Google Street View started back in 2007, and that's where our 15-year transformation begins. Using Google Maps, we "drove" around town while highlighting some of the more popular locales and landmarks in Albany. And as you'll soon see, you don't have to go back 100 years to see a drastic change, it's pretty remarkable after only 15!

Albany Landmarks Then and Now using Google Maps

10 Popular Albany Landmarks 'Then Vs. Now' using Google Maps

