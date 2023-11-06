Travel site calls this one of the coolest VRBO rentals in NJ

This is the perfect season for a tranquil autumn escape, and there's no more picturesque place in the state than Glenwood, NJ, nestled in the heart of stunning Sussex County in the northwest corner of New Jersey.

This VRBO home was called one of the coolest rentals in New Jersey by tripstodiscover.com. And if you check out the photos and description, you’ll see why.

It’s the perfect place to hang out in the most perfect spot in New Jersey.

Nestled on 1.6 serene acres, this charming home is surrounded by National Park land, with the Appalachian Trail right in its backyard. This 1800s-built house exudes country character and old-world charm.

It's furnished with antique finds and unique collections, that you absolutely must say. It’s got a rustic appeal, but with all the modern comforts you need.

The living room and bedrooms feature wide plank floors and rustic wooden beams, setting the scene for a cozy retreat.

The spacious bathroom has a vintage clawfoot tub perfect for a relaxing bubble bath.

Sussex County is renowned for its year-round recreational offerings. As autumn unfolds, you can check out the vibrant fall foliage, go apple and pumpkin picking, or hit the slopes in the nearby ski areas.

So many lakes and streams are right nearby along with an award-winning golf course.

There’s so much to do there too. one of the world's largest water parks, is very close and there are cultural festivals, and the historic town of Warwick nearby for antiquing and upscale dining are within reach.

Imagine yourself fishing, hanging out, reading a book and relaxing or taking a walk on the Appalachian Trail.

Legend has it that this property was once home to an old moonshine still, where locals would gather to sip homemade brew.

The remnants of a rock foundation, which once housed a cow for fresh milk, stand as a testament to the area's rich history.

This home strikes a perfect balance between rustic and modern. It's an ideal escape to experience the heart of New Jersey, that makes you feel like you’re nowhere near New Jersey.

