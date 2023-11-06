It’s Anti-American to fly the Palestinian flag in NJ (Opinion)

My friend and the president of the New Jersey State Policeman's Benevolent Association, Pat Colligan, joined us on Monday from Israel. Pat is there on the front line of the fight against terrorism.

The Hamas savages murdered 1,400 men and women on Oct. 7. They took hundreds of hostages including Americans, presumably given the Hamas history, to use as human shields against the expected Israeli counter-offensive.

Unfortunately, many Americans don't understand the gravity of this situation and the critical importance of standing solidly with our brothers and sisters in Israel. Some even fly the Palestinian flag to show support for "innocent" Palestinians.

Palestine Rally AP loading...

Get our priorities straight

There is no doubt that in any culture there are those who are innocent and separate from the reigning power. But timing is critical.

Imagine flying the German flag during World War II after the bombing of Dresden to show support for innocent German families killed.

Or flying the Japanese flag after Hiroshima to call attention to the lives lost.

You wouldn't. Because victory over the evil of the Nazis and the Japanese empire was the priority.

Imagine flying a Saudi flag after 9/11. Not all Saudis acted as terrorists and/or funded the same. But you wouldn't do it, and you'd be right to be angry if someone did. No difference here.

Innocent Palestinians

Are there innocent Palestinians? Sure. But let's not forget a portion of Palestinians also voted to be represented by Hamas. And now, according to recent reports, Hamas enjoys the support of 58% of Palestinians. That's called a majority.

The reality is that Israel is fighting on the front lines against an evil force and culture that wants nothing less than the destruction of Israel and the elimination of Jewish people.

Our friend Pat Colligan who is president of the New Jersey State PBA, went to Israel to show support for the departments and families of the 58 Israeli Police Officers who lost their lives on Oct. 7.

NJ PBA President Pat Colligan visits Israel NJ PBA President Pat Colligan visits Israel loading...

NJ PBA President Pat Colligan visits Israel NJ PBA President Pat Colligan visits Israel loading...

NJ PBA President Pat Colligan visits Israel NJ PBA President Pat Colligan visits Israel loading...

This is also America's fight

As Pat explained, calling in from the war zone just a few miles from the Gaza border, the cops on Oct. 7 became the military having to engage the enemy and fight to save lives and kill the Hamas animals who were butchering innocents, including hundreds of children.

With nearly 100 Americans being held hostage, this is our fight as much as it is Israel's.

NJ PBA President Pat Colligan visits Israel NJ PBA President Pat Colligan visits Israel loading...

NJ PBA President Pat Colligan visits Israel NJ PBA President Pat Colligan visits Israel loading...

Living in constant worry

Pat explained the surreal nature of living in a part of the world surrounded by people who want you dead and erased.

One of the first things homeowners tell guests is the location of the "safe room", "second door on the left."

He also had to download the missile app to get a heads-up when there is an enemy missile heading toward his area.

NJ PBA President Pat Colligan visits Israel NJ PBA President Pat Colligan visits Israel loading...

Shame on the Philadelphia Eagles organization

The reality of what our brothers and sisters in Israel are going through on behalf of the civilized world is when the Philadelphia Eagles organization, specifically owner Jeff Laurie, doesn't get a pass for the anti-Semitic behavior conducted on behalf of the team by a thug security guard who ripped down a flag symbolic of our longstanding friendship and support of Israel.

The flag was torn down and luxury box owner George Norcross was thrown out. Wow. Disgusting. See the video here:

Call the Eagles and tell them that you are disgusted with this display of anti-Semitism: (215) 463-5500.

We must stand together with Israel. The future of Western civilization is in the crosshairs and we better step up.

All the NJ candidates endorsed by Bill Spadea in this election Election 2023: Here's a list of the 80+ candidates that New Jersey 101.5 morning host Bill Spadea is campaigning for this year . Click the link for more information on each. Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom