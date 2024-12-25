WATCH: Amazon Delivery Driver Crashes Car Into New York Home

The moment of impact which left the New York homeowners garage was all caught on camera.

Every homeowners worst nightmare is to find damage to your house that you can't explain. Luckily these days most people have some sort of camera on their home to catch these types of moments and solve those former mysteries.

For one New York resident a moment of impact when an Amazon delivery driver's car smashed into their garage was all seen via their ring camera.

As you can see in the video the driver got out of the vehicle and clearly didn't put it in park before placing the package on the front porch. Moments later the car slams into the garage door of the home.

The homeowner was actually home at the time and heard the loud crash, but the driver had already left.

I think the worst part of this is the driver got back in the car and left as if nothing had even happened. Maybe they thought they'd be off the hook, but as you could see in the clip the damage to the garage door was pretty bad.

The people who live in that home rent it, and the landlord has been stuck with a $2,000 repair bill. Shouldn't the driver be responsible for this cost? I guess that is up to the police, who are now investigating the issue that happened in Suffolk county.

An unfortunate chain of events all around, but ultimately this Amazon delivery driver will be delivering a check for the damages they caused due to their own negligence.