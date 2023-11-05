Warning! Eye Drops Sold In New York Could Cause Blindness, See the List

There are a number of different reasons to use eye drops. I tend to use drops this time of year as the air gets colder and my eyes get drier. If your eyes are irritated, injured or turning red from strain a quick squeeze of the bottle could have you back to comfort in minutes.

Imagine one day, those same eye drops cause you to go blind. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns New Yorkers to not use certain eye drops that could cause an infection that might lead to blindness.

On Friday October 27th, the FDA issued a warning to customers regarding 26 different over-the-counter eye drops products. These are eye drops sold at some of the biggest retail and pharmacy chains in New York State including CVS, Rite Aid, Target and Walmart.

CVS, Target, Rite Aid and Walmart are removing the products from their shelves. If you have purchased any eye drops listed below you are asked to stop using them immediately.

Here is a partial list of the eye drop brands being recalled from CVS:

  • CVS brand lubricant eye drops
  • CVS brand lubricant gel drops
  • CVS brand multi-action relief drops
  • CVS brand mild-moderate lubricating eye drops
Here is a partial list of the eye drop brands being recalled from Rite Aid:

  • Rite Aid lubricant eye drops
  • Rite Aid gentle lubricant eye drops
  • Rite Aid lubricant gel drops
  • Rite Aid multi-action relief drops
Here is a partial list of the eye drop brands being recalled from Target and Walmart:

  • Target Up&Up Dry Eye Lubricant Relief
  • Target Extreme Relief dry eye
  • Walmart Equate Hydration PF Lubricant
  • Check HERE for the complete list.

