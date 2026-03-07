10 Surprising Things That Will Get You Booted From A New York Flight
Here are 10 things that could get you kicked off a flight out of, or into, New York State.
Spring Break, summer trips, weekend getaways! The anticipation and adventure of flying can be a lot of fun, but flying can also stress you out to the point of needing a vacation from the vacation. Here are 10 things that could get you, or your fellow passenger, kicked off a flight. Some will surprise you.
Traveling by plane offers a quick and exciting way to get you to your destination but weather events, computer malfunctions, mechanical issues can cause delays and cancellations. Now what about the things you can control?
Here are 10 things that, according to at least one major airline, could get you kicked off a plane. The term they use is 'Refusal of Transport'. If you do any of these things, the next thing you could hear is "I'm going to need you to come with me".
According to United Airlines, there are many things that could get you kicked off a flight. Here are some examples:
- Failure to use headphones while listening to audio or video content
- Using voice or video calls after the aircraft doors have closed
- To have or cause a malodorous condition. Basically, if you stink
- Pregnant passengers in their ninth month
- If you are unable to sit in a single seat with the seat belt properly secured
- Smoking, including vaping
- Intoxicated or under the influence
- No shoes, no flight. You can't be barefoot
- Viewing pornography on a flight
- If your clothing is considered lewd, offensive or offensive
