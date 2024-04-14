This Upstate New York Diner Is Ranked Among the Best In America, Have You Ever Been There?
The idea for what became the first diner was born in Rhode Island in the late 1800's when Walter Scott began selling food from a horse-drawn carriage. By the 1920's diners evolved into buildings and started popping up all across the United States.
According to Love Food, the Empire State has 2 diners that are better than the rest. Ellen's Stardust Diner in Manhattan is one. Which is the best Upstate New York diner? First hint, it's located in Columbia County.
Love Food recently named the Best Diners In Each State 2024 edition. You could guess that a Manhattan diner would make the list but to single out a diner in the Hudson Valley is very impressive.
Dan's Diner, located at 1005 State Route 203 in Chatham, NY, has been named the best diner in Upstate New York. The building itself was originally located in Connecticut but was moved to Chatham in the 1990's.
Probably the best Diner experience we've had in many years. Good honest food at decent prices, friendly owners in a genuinely wonderful historic setting. The breakfast was prepared in front of our eyes with the bonus of checking out other orders (ideas for next time). Anyway, really impressed by the food. Looking forward to our next visit. - tootrocker on Trip Advisor
