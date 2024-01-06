This Is One Of New York’s Forgotten Roadside Attractions, The Abandoned Creatures Museum

Do you remember a New York roadside attraction that fascinated tourists and school children for decades? This one in particular allowed you to "walk in the world of the dinosaurs". Let's look around the abandoned Petrified Creatures Museum in Richfield Springs, New York.

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

New York State is famous for the Big Apple, Niagara Falls, the Adirondacks, the Statue of Liberty, the Bills, Yankees and Mets to name a few. With a State so large, filled with history, natural wonders and spectacular vacation destinations, one could easily forget the attractions of days gone by.

The Petrified Creatures Prehistoric Exhibit and Mineral Shop is one of New York's forgotten favorites with huge life-size restorations of dinosaurs. According to Roadside America, this museum opened in 1934 and closed in 2016. The pictures below are from approximately 2010.

This museum was located behind the gift shop and featured brightly painted dinosaur exhibits. At each stop was a matching mailbox. Open the mailbox, press the button and listen to information about that dinosaur.

An adventure in science and nature! See what lived here 350 million years ago! Explore for ancient life! Cameras welcome! - excerpts from a Petrified Creatures pamphlet

