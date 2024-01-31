This Hilarious Television Comedy Show Is Coming to New York, Here are the 4 Cities

A popular television show is about to come to life in New York State. Prepare to laugh along with "Q", "Murr" and Sal as truTV Impractical Jokers are hitting the road for a live concert event with 4 stops in the Empire State.

As the Impractical Jokers cast (Brian Quinn, James Murray and Sal Vulcano) get ready to launch the 11th season of the comedy sketch show on February 8th they have even more to announce. Here is everything you need to know about their "Drive Drive Drive Drive Drive Tour".

The "Drive Drive Drive Drive Drive Tour" will consist of 25 dates starting March 23rd in Hollywood, Florida. Along the way truTV Impractical Jokers will perform in Cincinnati, Chicago, Atlanta, Atlantic City and Bridgeport, CT. to name a few.

As for New York, we have 4 dates in 2024. If you are downstate, in the Hudson Valley, Capital Region or Central New York you are in luck. Here are the details on each of these stops.

Tickets for this tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday February 2, 2024 at 10am. Here are the 2024 New York tour dates for truTV Impractical Jokers;

