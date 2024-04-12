This Famous Celebrity Spotted At A Central New York Restaurant This Week
You never know when you might spot a celebrity in New York State. Many of these movie stars, athletes and comedians live, work and play in the Empire State so it's not unusual. It is surprising though, especially when you've seen them on stage and screen for decades.
Just this week actor and comedian Chevy Chase was spotted at a Central New York restaurant. Was he in town for work or fun? Here's what we know.
Earlier this year Chevy Chase made his way to Utica, NY to film scenes for a yet-to-be released film called "The Christmas Letter". Reports indicate that Chase and crew were working in that area for approximately one month. It is also reported that Chevy Chase has a home downstate in Bedford, NY.
Earlier this week Chevy was spotted at Pastabilities, 311 South Franklin Street in Syracuse. He isn't the only celebrity to have been spotted at the Italian eatery in recent years. Scroll down to see a few of the others.
According to Syracuse.com, Chevy Chase spent a few days in Central New York taking in the Solar Eclipse from a cornfield in Van Buren, NY. On Tuesday night Chevy and his wife had dinner at Pastabilities.
Over the last year or so fellow celebs such as Eugene Levy and Kevin James have enjoyed a meal at Pastabilities Armory Square. Take a look.
