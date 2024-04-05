These Are The Top 10 Biggest Supermarkets In New York State, Ranked

Getty

Us New Yorkers love our supermarkets. The passion we have for our go-to stores is similar to supporting a profession sports team. The closer to Buffalo, the more Bills fans you will find and the closer to Western New York the more Wegman's fans you will find.

Here are the 10 biggest supermarkets in New York State based on the total number of stores currently operating in the Empire State. How does your favorite chain rank among the rest? Let's take a look.

I was confused when I first saw the 10 biggest supermarket rankings because I didn't consider some of them supermarkets. The Cambridge Dictionary defines supermarket as "a large store where many different foods and other goods used in the home are sold".

Here are the Top 10 Biggest Supermarkets In New York State, according to Scrape Hero, based on number of stores for each.

Getty Images
#10 - WEGMANS - 49 locations in New York State and one of the largest private companies in the United States.

Lainie Rae
#9 - HANNAFORD - 52 locations in New York State. Started by Arthur Hannaford in 1883.

Google
#8 - FOODTOWN - 55 locations in New York State. Locally owned and family operated.

Getty Images
#7 - ShopRite - 57 locations in New York State since the 1940's.

Google
#6 - PRICE CHOPPER - 79 locations in New York State.

Google
#5 - STOP & SHOP - 100 locations in New York State for 100 years!

Getty Images
#4 - ALDI - 128 locations in New York State.

Getty Images
#3 - TOPS FRIENDLY MARKETS - 130 locations in New York State.

Getty Images
#2 - FAMILY DOLLAR - 302 locations in New York State

Getty Images
#1 - DOLLAR GENERAL - 598 locations in New York State.

