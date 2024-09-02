These 7 Items Are Banned From Mailing In New York
Think about how much easier life is thanks to the United States Postal Service. Order something online and have a postal carrier leave it in your mail box days latter. I even have a buddy that mails his clothes to his vacation destination to make his travel easier.
As convenient as the mail system can be, we can't just drop anything in the mail and send it on it's way. Here are 5 items that are banned from being mailed in New York State.
FRESH FRUIT - According to the United States Postal Service, fruits, vegtables and other perishable food items are nonbailable.
AMMUNITION - According to the United States Postal Inspection Service, ammunition designed to be fired is prohibited from mailing. Under federal law, it is illegal to send these types of ammunition, domestically or internationally, via the U.S. Mail.
MARIJUANA - According to nuggmd and the DEA, cannabis is classified as a scheduled drug under the Controlled Substances Act, which ultimately makes it illegal to mail.
FIREWORKS - According to the United States Postal Inspection Service, fireworks are illegal to ship through the United States Postal Service.
AIRBAGS - According to the United States Postal Service, airbags are banned from being sent via U.S. Mail.
HANDGUN - According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, handguns are not mailable. A common or contract carrier must be used to ship a handgun.
LIQUID MERCURY - According to the United States Postal Inspection Service, liquid mercury on its own or contained in various items, such as a thermometer, is prohibited in the mail.
50 Fantastic Facts About New York State
Gallery Credit: Karolyi
Entire Albany New York Neighborhood Left Abandoned
Gallery Credit: Karolyi
Stay At This New York Castle Turned Bed & Breakfast
Gallery Credit: Karolyi