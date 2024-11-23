These 13 New York Stores Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving Day is Thursday November 28, 2024. Hopefully you will be able to spend time enjoying family, food and some football this year. As you start to make your plans of where to go and what to make there is one thing you may not have thought of. Which New York stores are open on Thanksgiving?

Your backup plans for last minute grocery items and that "we will get it on the way to grandma's house" might be difficult if the store you need is closed on Thanksgiving. Here is a list of 13 New York Stores Closed on Thanksgiving 2024.

Before we get to the list of stores below let's check the entertainment schedule for the day:

8:30am - Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

12:30pm - Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

4:30pm - New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

8:20pm - Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers

Not that long ago, you might recall, most major retail brick-and-mortar stores opened their doors on Thanksgiving Day. This was a way to get a jump on Black Friday deals and many consumers were all for it. That all changed with the pandemic of 2020.

In 2020, with an abundance of caution, most major retailers closed their doors on Thanksgiving Day due to the pandemic. Since then, the majority of retailers have maintained the policy of staying closed on Thanksgiving. Which New York stores will be closed in 2024? Let's take a look.

13 New York Stores Closed on Thanksgiving 2024 This guide will help you plan accordingly for the start of the holiday season. These are some of the New York Stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving 2024. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

