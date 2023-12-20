Some New Yorkers Will Receive An Additional Paycheck Before the New Year, Are You One of Them?

There is never a bad time to be paid but imagine receiving an additional paycheck before the end of the year. That would be pretty sweet and could be a big help during the holidays. For some New Yorkers those paychecks are on the way.

Some might say these New Yorkers are fortunate, and they are, but the recipients will tell you that they have been without this money for years. This is not a holiday bonus but rather money they earned and had to fight to receive.

According to a press release from Governor Kathy Hochul, the Governor, the Public Employees Federation (PEF) and the Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) have agreed to award nearly $3 Million in backpay to New York State Employees who worked overtime during the pandemic.

This means that thousands of New York State employees, Including PEF and CSEA Members, will receive payments on December 20th or December 28th.

This agreement honors the tremendous contributions of New York State workers who went above and beyond to protect, inform, and serve their fellow New Yorkers at the height of the pandemic,” Governor Hochul said. “As we enter the holiday season, we’re putting hard-earned overtime pay back in the hands of the dedicated civil servants who keep our state running and I thank PEF and CSEA for their partnership on this agreement to give state employees the compensation they deserve.

It appears that more that 2,100 State employees will receive payments averaging around $1,375. Employees on Administration Payroll will receive payments on December 20. Employees on Institution Payroll will receive payments on December 28.

