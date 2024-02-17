Ranked! New York Has 4 of the Best Pizza Cities In the Country

Have you ever met someone that doesn't like pizza? I'm not talking about those that try to avoid pizza for dietary reasons, I mean someone that just doesn't like pizza. I am sure they are out there but they are as rare as purple carrot.

For the rest of us pizza lovers, always searching for the best pies around, you will be happy to know that New York State has 4 of the Best Pizza Cities in the Country. This is how they rank.

Pizzello, makers of pizza ovens and the self-dubbed "artisans of pizza", recently studied the best places in America to order pizza based on Google reviews. The result of this study ranks the top 250 pizza cities in the country and New York scored high.

Some surprises in these rankings have to be seeing Tulsa, Oklahoma at #2, Peoria, Arizona at #4 and Jonesboro, Arkansas at #5 while New Haven, Connecticut sits at #24. Here's how New York did.

#4 - Yonkers, NY (#181 Nationally) Here are some popular spots to try;

#3 - Syracuse, NY (#142 Nationally)

Twin Trees - 1100 Avery Avenue, Syracuse, NY

Apizza Regionale - 260 West Genessee Street, Syracuse, NY

Paladino's Pizza - 231 Northern Lights Plaza, Syracuse, NY

#2 - Schenectady, NY (#53 Nationally)

#1 - New York City (#1 Nationally)

NY Pizza Suprema - 413 8th Avenue, New York, NY

Picciotto NYC - 300 Park Avenue, New York, NY

Margherita NYC - 197 Grand Street, New York, NY

