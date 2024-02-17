Ranked! New York Has 4 of the Best Pizza Cities In the Country

Ranked! New York Has 4 of the Best Pizza Cities In the Country

Getty Images

Have you ever met someone that doesn't like pizza? I'm not talking about those that try to avoid pizza for dietary reasons, I mean someone that just doesn't like pizza. I am sure they are out there but they are as rare as purple carrot.

For the rest of us pizza lovers, always searching for the best pies around, you will be happy to know that New York State has 4 of the Best Pizza Cities in the Country. This is how they rank.

Get our free mobile app

Pizzello, makers of pizza ovens and the self-dubbed "artisans of pizza", recently studied the best places in America to order pizza based on Google reviews. The result of this study ranks the top 250 pizza cities in the country and New York scored high.

Some surprises in these rankings have to be seeing Tulsa, Oklahoma at #2, Peoria, Arizona at #4 and Jonesboro, Arkansas at #5 while New Haven, Connecticut sits at #24. Here's how New York did.

Photo by Ivan Torres on Unsplash
loading...

#4 - Yonkers, NY (#181 Nationally) Here are some popular spots to try;

Photo by Nik Owens on Unsplash
loading...

#3 - Syracuse, NY (#142 Nationally)

Photo by Fernando Andrade on Unsplash
loading...

#2 - Schenectady, NY (#53 Nationally)

Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald on Unsplash
loading...

#1 - New York City (#1 Nationally)

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy

When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?

New York State's Ultimate Pizza Trail With 62 Stops

We decided to have ChatGPT, the magic A.I. of the internet, pick one pizza place in every single county in New York State. We asked ChatGPT to create the ultimate road trip choosing places that were historic, well reviewed, and very popular. Let us know on our station app how ChatGPT did. Here's that list of 62:

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Filed Under: New York, syracuse, America, Manhattan, NY, Connecticut, google, Oklahoma, Yonkers, Arizona, New York State, new, 518 News
Categories: News in New York
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM