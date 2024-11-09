Watch Passengers Freak Out As Raccoon Falls From Ceiling at New York Airport

One airport in New York that's been through some major renovations had an unexpected guest that left airline passengers running away.

No one likes to see pests in their home, and especially not at a place where you're conducting business. Sometimes nature is nature and as we invade their turf they come to get it back.

While there are many people who are obsessed with raccoons I am not one of them. I grew up seeing them as rabies carrying creatures who were ready to attack. I do not think they're cute and the last place I want them to be in at the airport with me. That's unfortunately what happened at this popular New York airport.

Raccoon Falls From Ceiling of Laguardia

As you can hear in the video the passengers weren't too excited to see once the animal dropped down to the floor of the airport, and I know I wouldn't be either. Wild animals are unpredictable. Luckily some workers were able to get the raccoon outside and no one had to make contact with the little bandit.

It makes me wonder if we're going to experience more of this moving forward. We already know about the rat problem we have in several New York cities around the state.

Read More: New York Home of 6 of the Rattiest Cities

Perhaps soon New York could see more wild life creeping into these areas we're developing. Makes me wonder if we won't end up with a few undocumented passengers at Albany International as they continue to renovate.

These 10 United States Airports Have the Worst TSA Wait Times According to Bounce.com , if you're traveling through one of these airports you should prepare for a longer TSA screening experience. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart