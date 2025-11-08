For some of the best skiing on the East Coast, these 3 New York resorts have reached the summit.

Recently Ski Magazine ranked the Top 20 Best Ski Resorts on the East Coast and I am proud to see that 3 New York resorts made it. As a matter of fact, all three rank in the top 11 with our best showing sitting at number 3. Let's see the rankings.

The Ski Magazine site offers skiers and snowboarders a wide variety of ski resort information on gear, travel tips, what to ski, and how to ski it. Ski is considered the authority on mountain life, from hotels and restaurants to festivals and off-slope activities.

Eight spots on this Top 20 belong to resorts in Vermont, 4 in New Hampshire and the Top 2 spots belong to resorts in Maine. Now, what about the Empire State?

#3 (#11 Overall) - Gore Mountain - North Creek, NY - Located in the Adirondack Mountains, Gore Mountain is considered New York largest ski resort. Hosting skiers for over 90 years, and featuring New York's first and only gondola from 1967 until 1999.

Gore Mountain has four peaks, 108 trails, 14 lifts, 2,537 vertical feet, and a wide diversity of terrain.

#2 (#4 overall) - Holiday Valley - Ellicottville, NY - Kick off the start of the 2025-26 ski and snowboard season in Western New York on Friday November 28th. Enjoy 60 slopes, a 750-foot vertical drop and 13 lifts.

#1 (#3 overall) - Whiteface Mountain - Located in Wilmington, NY, in the Adirondack Mountains. Whiteface is the 5th highest mountain in America. 90 trails, 11 lifts and the greatest vertical drop on the east coast.

Whiteface is proud of it's grooming, terrain variety, lift network, and for the amount of snow they receive.

