New York Driver Accused Of Sideswiping A Police Vehicle And Taking Off! Do You Recognize This Truck?

We have all heard of the term "hit and run" but what does it actually mean? According to the Cambridge Dictionary, hit and run is "a road accident in which the driver who caused the accident drives away without helping the other people involved and without telling the police". In this case it was the police that were hit!

New York State Police are searching for the individual suspected of a hit and run accident in central New York earlier this week. We have pictures of the alleged vehicle involved in the incident. Take a look to see if you recognize anything.

Just before 4am on Monday May 20th, according to a New York State Police press release, troopers were out of their vehicles investigating a stolen vehicle complaint in Syracuse. While collecting information at the intersection of Gertrude Avenue and Oak Street their patrol vehicle was struck.

The New York State Troopers on the scene describe the vehicle involved in the hit and run as a newer model Ford F-150 with a crew cab.

The troopers marked patrol car was parked at Gertrude Avenue intersection when it was struck/sideswiped by the Ford F-150. The Ford was traveling east on Gertrude Avenue, struck the patrol car and turned left onto Oak Street. Troopers then lost sight of the Ford.

Following an investigation it was determined that the Ford was occupied by a driver and a front-seat passenger. If you have any information regarding the hit and run, please contact State Police at Troop D at 315-366-6000.

