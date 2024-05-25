New York Driver Accused Of Sideswiping A Police Vehicle And Taking Off! Do You Recognize This Truck?

New York Driver Accused Of Sideswiping A Police Vehicle And Taking Off! Do You Recognize This Truck?

troopers.ny.gov

We have all heard of the term "hit and run" but what does it actually mean? According to the Cambridge Dictionary, hit and run is "a road accident in which the driver who caused the accident drives away without helping the other people involved and without telling the police". In this case it was the police that were hit!

New York State Police are searching for the individual suspected of a hit and run accident in central New York earlier this week. We have pictures of the alleged vehicle involved in the incident. Take a look to see if you recognize anything.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

Just before 4am on Monday May 20th, according to a New York State Police press release, troopers were out of their vehicles investigating a stolen vehicle complaint in Syracuse. While collecting information at the intersection of Gertrude Avenue and Oak Street their patrol vehicle was struck.

The New York State Troopers on the scene describe the vehicle involved in the hit and run as a newer model Ford F-150 with a crew cab.

troopers.ny.gov
loading...

The troopers marked patrol car was parked at Gertrude Avenue intersection when it was struck/sideswiped by the Ford F-150. The Ford was traveling east on Gertrude Avenue, struck the patrol car and turned left onto Oak Street. Troopers then lost sight of the Ford.

troopers.ny.gov
loading...

Following an investigation it was determined that the Ford was occupied by a driver and a front-seat passenger. If you have any information regarding the hit and run, please contact State Police at Troop D at 315-366-6000.

Update: These Are Now The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York

The NICB reports vehicle theft rates continue to increase. These are the most common vehicles that are getting stolen.

America's Best Looking Police Cruisers

Here are some of the finest State police cruisers in the Country but only 1 can be named the "Best Looking Cruiser in the Nation". Not every state submitted for this contest but New York did. Cast your vote for our State Troopers HERE.

Gallery Credit: Michael Karolyi

12 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- May 2024

Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives. They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 5/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Categories: News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM