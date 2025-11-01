NY Parents Arrested: Child Found Walking Alone on Thruway
New York State Police arrest the parents of a 4-year-old after Troopers found the child walking alone, in traffic, on New York State Thruway I-90.
Today is Halloween and, once the sun sets, children across the Empire State will dress in costumes and walk their neighborhoods trick-or-treating. In most cases the parents of these children will be with them hand-in-hand to make sure they are safe. So, what would lead a child to be along on the Thurway?
On Tuesday October 28th, according to a press release, at approximately 6:10pm, Troopers out of State Police Buffalo responded to I-90 west bound in Silver Creek for a found child on the side of the Thruway.
The Troopers investigation revealed that a vehicle traveling on the I-90 visually observed a young child enter the roadway. The operator of that vehicle pulled over and called 911 and kept the child out of the roadway untill Troopers arrived.
At about the same time that Troopers safely secured the child from I-90 Child Protective Services (CPS) just happened to be making an unannounced visit to a home where they discovered that a 4-year-old child was not in the residence.
CPS officials started searching the residence and surrounding area and noticed the New York State Police vehicle’s emergency lights on I-90. Troopers advised CPS and Lyman that they had the child and was in good health.
The Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested 31-year-old Robert L. Lyman, and 30-year-old Mikayla A. Miller, both of Silver Creek, NY for Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
