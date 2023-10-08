New York 2023 Fall Foliage Week 3! This Is Where to See Peak Colors!

Here are your 2023 Fall Foliage Map Predictions for New York State. Take a look at the timetable below to plan your leaf-peeping adventure this season.

This could be considered week 3 of the Fall Foliage season in New York State. Much of the State has at least started to change colors with certain regions approaching peak conditions and other in full-blown color explosion.

Get our free mobile app

It's Columbus Day Weekend and traditionally this is a great time to take a day trip and start to explore with some leaf-peeping. October 5th through October 9th would be a great time to head to the Adirondacks for the most wide-spread foliage as that region is nearing or at peak conditions.

There are typically 6 good fall-foliage weeks in New York State so you could say we are in the middle of the season now. Experts have said that this year's foliage could be slower to develop than usual. Here's a sample of what the entire state looks like heading into this weekend according to I Love NY.

iloveny.com iloveny.com loading...

Here are some New York regions to keep an eye on for nature's fireworks.

The Adirondacks: Peak by mid-October

Peak by mid-October The Catskills: Peak the first or second week of October

Peak the first or second week of October Capital Region: Peak by the third week of October

Peak by the third week of October Central New York: Peak by the middle of October

Peak by the middle of October Finger Lakes Region: Peak by late October

Peak by late October Greater Niagara: Peak by the last week of October

Peak by the last week of October Hudson Valley: Peak by the third week of October

Peak by the third week of October Long Island: Peak by November

Check out these maps to plan your fall foliage excursions. Keep checking back for updates!

New York Fall Foliage Map 2023 Timing is everything if you want to do some leaf peeping. This is what you can expect in New York State and the entire Northeast for Fall 2023. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

8 Towns Near Upstate NY Ranked among USA's Best for Fall Foliage Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany