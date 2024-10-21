Look! These Are The 5 Richest People In New York, Worth Billions!
There is more than one way to define ones wealth. For some, the amount of people in your life that you can count as a friend is a sign of wealth. Others would say good health is wealth and of course there is the dollars and cents definition.
For today we will focus on those New Yorkers that have amassed a financial fortune that most could only dream of. Wealth of your wildest imagination. These are the 5 richest people in New York State.
Before we get into the list of richest New Yorkers, lets gain some perspective on just how much money we are talking about. Let's say, for example, you make $60,000 a year for 40 years. You would have earned $2.4 million before taxes and not spending a dime.
These are billionaires. If the average selling price on an Upstate New York home is $250,000, you could buy 4,000 homes with $1 billion. Here are the 5 richest people in New York State according to Forbes.
#5 - RUPERT MURDOCH, New York, New York - Chairman and CEO of News Corp - Obtained wealth with newspapers and television - $20.6 billion net worth.
#4 - MARILYN SIMONS, East Setauket, New York - Obtained wealth with hedge funds - $31 billion net worth.
#3 - STEPHEN SCHWARZMAN, New York, New York - Chairman and CEO of Blackstone - Obtained wealth with investments - $43.6 billion net worth.
#2 - JULIA KOCH, New York, New York - Obtained wealth with Koch Inc. - $74.2 billion net worth.
#1 - MICHAEL BLOOMBERG, New York, New York - CEO of Bloomberg - Obtained wealth as self-made - $105 billion net worth.
