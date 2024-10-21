Look! These Are The 5 Richest People In New York, Worth Billions!

There is more than one way to define ones wealth. For some, the amount of people in your life that you can count as a friend is a sign of wealth. Others would say good health is wealth and of course there is the dollars and cents definition.

For today we will focus on those New Yorkers that have amassed a financial fortune that most could only dream of. Wealth of your wildest imagination. These are the 5 richest people in New York State.

Before we get into the list of richest New Yorkers, lets gain some perspective on just how much money we are talking about. Let's say, for example, you make $60,000 a year for 40 years. You would have earned $2.4 million before taxes and not spending a dime.

These are billionaires. If the average selling price on an Upstate New York home is $250,000, you could buy 4,000 homes with $1 billion. Here are the 5 richest people in New York State according to Forbes.

518 News, 5 richest people in New York, Rupert Murdoch, Forbes Getty Images loading...

#5 - RUPERT MURDOCH, New York, New York - Chairman and CEO of News Corp - Obtained wealth with newspapers and television - $20.6 billion net worth.

518 News, Marilyn Simons Photo by Vladimir Solomianyi on Unsplash loading...

#4 - MARILYN SIMONS, East Setauket, New York - Obtained wealth with hedge funds - $31 billion net worth.

518 News, Stephen Schwarzman Getty Images loading...

#3 - STEPHEN SCHWARZMAN, New York, New York - Chairman and CEO of Blackstone - Obtained wealth with investments - $43.6 billion net worth.

518 News, Julia Koch Getty Images loading...

#2 - JULIA KOCH, New York, New York - Obtained wealth with Koch Inc. - $74.2 billion net worth.

518 News, Michael Bloomberg Getty Images loading...

#1 - MICHAEL BLOOMBERG, New York, New York - CEO of Bloomberg - Obtained wealth as self-made - $105 billion net worth.

