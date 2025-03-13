Imported Wine, Champagne, and Other Alcohol Could Soon Cost More in New York

A possible 200% tariff could be placed on alcohols that are imported from Europe as the ongoing trade war continues.

If you're someone who enjoys imported spirits from Europe it may soon cost a bit more to get them in New York. The continuing trade war that the United States is at with much of the rest of the world escalated greatly on Thursday when Prsident Donald Trump threatened to put an outrageous 200% tariff on imported alcohols that come out of the European Union.

CNN reports that after the EU put a 50% tariff on American goods Trump answered back on his own social media platform, Truth Social.

If this Tariff is not removed immediately, the U.S. will shortly place a 200% Tariff on all WINES, CHAMPAGNES, & ALCOHOLIC PRODUCTS COMING OUT OF FRANCE AND OTHER E.U. REPRESENTED COUNTRIES

President Trump added that this would be good for the American wine and champagne business.

Things are quickly spiraling out of control with these tariff wars. Products from every country seems to have a tariff at this point, and at the end of the day the consumer is who will end up footing the cost for these.

The good news is that the proposed tariffs aren't all set in stone. While these may be used a negotiating tactic between the current administration and other countries. Trump campaigned on a platform of wanting the bring prosperity back to America and his way of doing so is cutting out the cheaper competition from over seas and across the border to make it so our American made products are what we are reliant on.

