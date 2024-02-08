How Did This New York Driver Get Stuck? They Were On A Snowmobile Trail!

How Did This New York Driver Get Stuck? They Were On A Snowmobile Trail!

dec.ny.gov

As we drive around the backroads and highways of New York State there are certain rules we all need to follow. Most of the signs we see as we commute from place to place are self explanatory. For example, STOP, Speed Limit 45 and No Turn On Red need no further instructions.

With the assistance of road signs most drivers can navigate the State without much hassle. So, how did this one New York driver get his Tesla stuck on a snowmobile trail? Let's take a look.

Get our free mobile app

On Tuesday January 30th, according to a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) press release, Hamilton County Sherriff's Department contacted DEC Forrest Rangers for assistance with a disabled vehicle.

Rangers responded to the scene of a disabled vehicle on Elm Lake Road in the town of Lake Pleasant. This isn't a typical road, this is a snowmobile trail. Even with chains on some of the vehicles tires this car didn't get to it's desired destination.

dec.ny.gov
loading...

Following an investigation it was determined that the driver of this vehicle was attempting to make it to Siamese Ponds Wilderness trailhead, which is only open to snowmobile traffic. Along the way this vehicle became disabled.

Authorities issued a ticket for illegal operation of a motor vehicle on posted easement roads and/or trails. A local tow company removed the vehicle.

dec.ny.gov
loading...

In Memoriam: 2023 Deaths

A look at those we've lost.

Gallery Credit: Allison Rapp

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

Filed Under: New York, rangers, state, New York State, Tesla, 518 News
Categories: News in New York
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM