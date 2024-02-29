Folks Wait In Line for Pancakes at This New York Restaurant, Only Open for 2 Months Out of the Year

Every entrepreneur hopes to build a successful business that will last for decades, generates some revenue and perhaps touches people lives. Is it possible to achieve this if you are only open 2 months out of the year? At least 1 New York restaurant does.

Folks are literally lining up for unlimited pancakes and more! This off the beaten path kinda place is only open from mid-February until about mid-April. If you are planning to go you'd better hurry and bring cash.

One of the most popular restaurants in the Empire State, located in Angelica, New York, is Cartwright's Maple Tree Inn. This is THE home for unlimited all you can eat buckwheat pancakes and 100% pure maple syrup. For a short time the Maple Tree Inn is open 6 days a week, closed on Mondays.

The Maple Tree Inn is only open from mid-February until about mid-April because that is maple production season. Plus the family run business owns and operates a full-time dairy operation as well as the Inn.

The Maple Tree Inn, located on County Route 15A, was originally opened in 1963 by Ronald and Virginia Cartwright. The farm itself has been producing maple syrup since the 1850's and the Cartwright's have been doing it since 1913.

The Maple Tree Inn serves hamburgers, hot dogs, sandwiches and more but come on, you aren't going to at least try the famous flapjacks?

