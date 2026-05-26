How was your Memorial Day Weekend? I know the weather wasn't what we wanted it to be but hopefully you got out of the house because you just never know what experiences you might have. For example, you could have run into Jon Bon Jovi!

Jon Bon Jovi, the namesake behind one of the biggest Rock bands in the world Bon Jovi, didn't sit at home this Memorial Day Weekend. It appears that Jon had weekend getaway plans to be in the Hudson Valley and we have proof. Take a look at the picture below.

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The cold, damp, dreary weather that had been locked in over much of New York State tis past weekend finally broke on Monday so my girlfriend and I got in the car and headed south to Kingston. We grabbed lunch at Sissy's Cafe, looked for cool stuff in the shops and even explored Hutton Brickyards to see where Noah Kahan will be playing on July 4th.

What we didn't do is run into Jon Bon Jovi but some people did. According to a social media post by Break Point Tennis Academy, 470 Old Neighborhood Road in Kingston, the one and only Jon Bon Jovi was spotted playing tennis at the state-of-the-art facility.

You never know who you will run into while you are out and about. Would you have recognized Mr. Bon Jovi decked out in his Notre Dame gear? Probably, and the dude looks great.

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Bon Jovi have 14 shows planned from July 7th through September 9, 2026. Nine of those shows will be at Madison Square Garden between July 7th and July 26th.

Bon Jovi Albums Ranked Worst to Best A ranking of every Bon Jovi studio album. Gallery Credit: Anthony Kuzminski

JON BON JOVI'S FASHION EVOLUTION WITH EACH TOUR Jon Bon Jovi is one good looking specimen. So I did not think you would mind me creating a gallery of his different looks over the years for each one of his tours. He nailed it every step of the way, even through the grey! We love you JBJ! Gallery Credit: Shannon Holly