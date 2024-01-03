🚨 Route 129 was closed in both directions through much of Trenton

🚨 A downed utility pole on Route 31 closed the road near TCNJ in Ewing

🚨 Investigations are ongoing in both incidents

TRENTON – A collision between three dump trucks has left one driver dead in one of two simultaneous traffic incidents in Mercer County Wednesday afternoon

Trenton police Lt. Brian Jones said a dump truck rear-ended another dump truck in the northbound lanes of Route 129 around 12:15 p.m. near Cass Street causing a collision with a third dump truck.

Route 129 is closed in both directions between Cass Street and Lalor Street as of 3:30 p.m. The ramp from Route 1 South to Route 129 South is also closed.

The two other drivers were hospitalized at Capital Health Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The name of the driver was not disclosed pending notification of the family, according to Jones. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Partial closure near TCNJ

A second crash in Ewing is also causing an issue with the afternoon commute.

Route 31 is closed in both directions between Upper Ferry Road and Green Lane after a crash took out a utility pole.

