Brace Yourself: New York’s Gun Laws Have Changed!

Earlier this week Governor Hochul announced that gun violence is down 47% and that officials have been able to seize 7,700 illegal in 2024. The Governor then signed a package of 6 bills designed to further strengthen the gun laws in New York State.

Some of these 6 new gun laws include the introduction of warning labels, the creation of a pistol converter definition and the strong encouragement that the gun industry take reasonable steps in preventing the use of pistol converters. Let's take a look at all 6 new laws.

Legislation S6649/A2882 requires firearms dealers and gunsmiths to post warnings at sites where firearms are sold and distribute warnings at the time of sale. These warnings must state that firearms increase the risk of suicide, death during domestic disputes and/or unintentional death to children.

Legislation S7365B/A10053A adds the definition of pistol converter as "a device that can be attached to the slide of a semi-automatic pistol and interfere with the trigger mechanism, allowing the user to discharge a number of shots rapidly or automatically with one continuous pull of the trigger".

Legislation S3340/A5873 requires the court to notify the statewide registry of orders of protection and warrants when a temporary and/or final extreme risk protection order (ERPO) is issued.

Legislation A7717B/S8589A allows police agencies instead of individual police officers to be listed as the petitioner in an ERPO proceeding.

Legislation S8479A/A9862A requires credit and debit card issuers to use the firearms and ammunition retailers merchant category code for businesses whose highest sales value is from the combined sale of firearms, firearms accessories, or ammunition.

Legislation S9760/A10356A requires a firearms licensing officer, upon the issuance of a license, to provide information about statewide resources related to safe storage of firearms, child access prevention and firearm violence prevention.

See this press release for more in-depth information on the 6 gun bills that Governor Hochul signed this week.

