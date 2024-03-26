5 Venomous Spiders To Look Out For In New York State, How Harmful Are They?

Photo by Photoholgic on Unsplash

Spiders are all around us and most likely living in your home. Should we be concerned? Here are 5 biting spiders that you could find in your home. Are they poisonous/venomous? Let's take a look.

The National Park Service points out the difference between poisonous vs. venomous. Poison is a toxin that gets into the body by inhaling, swallowing, or absorption through the skin. Venomous: it's when the toxin is injected into you. A spider bite will only cause potential harm if the spider is venomous. Here are 5 to look out for in New York.

Missouri Department of Conservation
The Brown Recluse is not native to New York State but may occasionally arrive via as a passenger on luggage, clothing, etc. A few rare cases have been reported in the State. Symptoms of a Brown Recluse bite are;

  • Swelling and redness at the bite site
  • Possible chills, nausea, or fever
  • Death is unlikely
Photo by Tom Sid on Unsplash
Northern Black Widow is commonly found in New York and has venom 15 times more toxic than that of rattlesnakes. The good news is that, due to their shy nature, human encounters not so common.

  • Mostly found outdoors (wood piles)
  • Indoors you are likely to find them in the basement
  • Bites can cause pain and abdominal cramping
Utah State Parks
The Hobo Spider is found in New York but is not dangerous. Their venom is no more toxic than that of other spiders.

Photo by Dustin Humes on Unsplash
The Wolf Spider, found in New York, are not considered dangerous to humans. They may bite, but only if threatened.

University of Nebraska
The Yellow Sac Spider, found in New York, is moderately poisonous to humans. If you are bitten by one you may experience itchy and/or painful ulcerating sores.

