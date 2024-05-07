Viral Video Shows Eerie Figure on Upstate New York Lake, What Was It?

A TikTok user posted a video showing...something...in the distance on a lake in Upstate New York.

Naturally, viewers of the video began to passionately debate what they had just witnessed.

Here is the video, posted by user thedashmann on April 29th:

Twitter user Myra Moore shared the video on her profile, and offered a few suggestions of her own. She listed a fog bubble as a possible option, and also said that a cloaked (invisible) UFO was another option.

Needless to say, she covered both ends of the belief spectrum.

TikTok users shared their own thoughts in the comments of thedashmann's video. Here were a few of our favorites:

"spring fed lake? Looks like an air temperature difference causing the condensation fog dome there. Warm air, cool water, high humidity? just a guess." -exious "Congrats you’re about to be in the opening scene of a sci-fi movie." -Bobby Ford "that's a cloaked spaceship my dude. awesome!" -Hector Cobos271 "Not understanding ≠ supernatural and/or alien." -Pale and Gangly "👀 well that's a comforting sight huh 👀" -Samantha

Of course, the reasonable person in me knows that this is a video of fog, and said fog is probably being manipulated by temperature and atmospheric pressure, among other environmental factors.

That said, where's the fun in that? What if it IS a cloaked UFO, or, what if it's the ghost of a lake monster hanging out above the surface of the water?

We may never know the true answer, and that's the most fun part about it.

