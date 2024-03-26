It's been more than 44 years since the United States men's hockey team defeated the Soviet Union in the 1980 Winter Olympic Games.

That game, dubbed the Miracle on Ice game by many who watched it, was an incredible battle from puck drop until the final horn, and is widely regarded as one of the most impactful moments in sports history.

Team USA celebrates "the Miracle on Ice" Getty Images loading...

The ripple effect of the Miracle on Ice team was tremendous. Every player and staff member of the team is still regarded as an American hero. The team's origin story was turned into a screenplay, and the Disney movie about the team, Miracle, debuted in 2004.

Get our free mobile app

The 1980 Games also cemented Lake Placid, New York as one of the United States' premier locations to visit for hockey players, and hockey fans, everywhere. As I learned this past weekend, that still remains true in 2024.

Dan Bahl Dan Bahl loading...

This past weekend, the Village of Lake Placid was once again abuzz with hockey players, parents and fans, all in town to experience a wonderful weekend in New York's hockey Heaven.

For some, they were in Lake Placid for the Can/Am Hockey Tournament, which welcomes youth travel teams from around North America to compete against each other, playing on the three ice rinks located in the Olympic Center.

Others, like myself, traveled to Lake Placid to watch (or in my case, work) the 2024 ECAC Hockey Men's Championships, which have been played at Herb Brooks Arena for the last 20 years.

It was truly a wonderful weekend, and before I left on Sunday to return to the Capital Region, I took a walk around town, and snapped a few photos of the incredible views and artifacts scattered along Main Street.

Scroll below to see a few of my favorite shots from the weekend.

Ten Beautiful Photos Capturing Upstate New York's 'Hockey Heaven' More than 44 years after the "Miracle on Ice" game, Lake Placid is still a must-visit location for hockey fans in New York and nationwide. Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl