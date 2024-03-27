Ex-New York Hoops Player Was Alleged ‘Drug Mule’ for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

In recent days and weeks, we've all been learning horrifying things about the life of rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The laundry list of accusations against Combs is lengthy and disturbing; allegations of sexual assault, trafficking, physical abuse and worse have been levied against the disgraced rap mogul.

Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall Getty Images for Congressional B loading...

The story took another turn on Monday, as reports confirmed that properties tied to Combs in Los Angeles, New York, and Miami were raided by the Department of Homeland Security. Some have reported that Combs had since fled the country, while others have reported that Combs has been divesting himself of some of his assets to recoup money.

To put it simply, this situation is a mess, and anyone with ties to Combs might end up being implicated in some way. That group now includes former Syracuse men's basketball player Brendan Paul, who in a shocking turn of events, has been referred to as a "drug mule" for Combs.

Check out this post on X from Wednesday morning:

Paul, a 25-year old amateur music producer, was arrested by federal agents this week at at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, according to a report from The New York Post.

The report states that drugs (cocaine and marijuana edibles) were found in a bag that Paul had in his possession.

The Post also reported that Paul was named in a lawsuit filed against Combs by Rodney James. The suit stated that Paul “acquires and distributes Mr. Combs guns and drugs.”

He was released from custody on a $2,500 bond.

So, the natural follow-up question is this: who is Brendan Paul, and how does he know Diddy?

For a bit of context, Paul walked onto the Syracuse men's basketball team ahead of the 2018-19 season. He spent two seasons with the Orange, playing in 16 games under Jim Boeheim.

He played 17 total minutes with Syracuse, scoring one three-point field goal on five attempts. He would then transfer to Fairmont State, a Division II school, in 2020, and would finish his career as a member of the Fighting Falcons.

Paul wanted to establish himself as a music producer, and eventually, he began to produce for Combs. He worked with the rapper on The Love Album, which was released in September of 2023, according to another report from The Post.

Apparently, his connection with Combs continued from that point, and now, he's paying the price for it.

