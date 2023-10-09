Bills&#8217; Fans Rejoice as New York Gov. Hochul Changes Sunday &#8216;Booze Law&#8217;

Bills’ Fans Rejoice as New York Gov. Hochul Changes Sunday ‘Booze Law’

Getty Images

Buffalo Bills' fans are shouting with joy today, and "Shout" isn't even playing over the loudspeaker at Highmark Stadium right now. Rather, they're rejoicing today because of a decision made by New York Governor Kathy Hochul, one that will benefit Bills Mafia this weekend, when their beloved Bills take on the Jaguars in London.

In the mood to crack open a cold one before the Bills' game this weekend? You're in luck.

Get our free mobile app

Gov. Hochul Directs Liquor Authority to Make Temporary Change for Bills' Game

A story from WNYT NewsChannel 13 and other outlets shared a sports-related update from the Governor, who said this on X late Tuesday:

This is fantastic news for fans of the Buffalo Bills, who will be setting their alarms a bit earlier than normal this Sunday, as the Bills will be playing the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Getty Images
loading...

On normal Sundays in New York, off-premises (liquor store) wine and liquor sales are prohibited from midnight to 9AM, while on-premises (bar) sales are prohibited until 10AM. If those rules remained in place, New Yorkers would not have been able to purchase drinks at a bar until midway through the Buffalo game.

Getty Images
loading...

Though it will certainly help the fan experience, Hochul's decision isn't meant for fans of the team, or even football fans in-general. Rather, it's a nod to local businesses in the various communities across New York who will be able to bring in significant revenue during that time where liquor sales would otherwise have been prohibited.

Getty Images
loading...

It's a decision that brings the entire state together for this game, and it will make for a fantastic Sunday morning in Upstate, and Downstate, New York.

These Ten Beers are the Highest Rated in New York State

Residents of the Empire State have been cracking open these cold ones more than any others. Which beers are the highest-rated in all of New York state?

Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl

Ten Times New York Football Teams Played for the Super Bowl

The Giants, Jets and Bills have all made it to the NFL's highest peak, but not every team was good enough to win. Here are ten times NY teams played for the Super Bowl.

Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl

Filed Under: NFL, Buffalo Bills, 518 News
Categories: News in New York
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM