Bills’ Fans Rejoice as New York Gov. Hochul Changes Sunday ‘Booze Law’

Buffalo Bills' fans are shouting with joy today, and "Shout" isn't even playing over the loudspeaker at Highmark Stadium right now. Rather, they're rejoicing today because of a decision made by New York Governor Kathy Hochul, one that will benefit Bills Mafia this weekend, when their beloved Bills take on the Jaguars in London.

In the mood to crack open a cold one before the Bills' game this weekend? You're in luck.

Gov. Hochul Directs Liquor Authority to Make Temporary Change for Bills' Game

A story from WNYT NewsChannel 13 and other outlets shared a sports-related update from the Governor, who said this on X late Tuesday:

This is fantastic news for fans of the Buffalo Bills, who will be setting their alarms a bit earlier than normal this Sunday, as the Bills will be playing the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

On normal Sundays in New York, off-premises (liquor store) wine and liquor sales are prohibited from midnight to 9AM, while on-premises (bar) sales are prohibited until 10AM. If those rules remained in place, New Yorkers would not have been able to purchase drinks at a bar until midway through the Buffalo game.

Though it will certainly help the fan experience, Hochul's decision isn't meant for fans of the team, or even football fans in-general. Rather, it's a nod to local businesses in the various communities across New York who will be able to bring in significant revenue during that time where liquor sales would otherwise have been prohibited.

It's a decision that brings the entire state together for this game, and it will make for a fantastic Sunday morning in Upstate, and Downstate, New York.

