Lower Hudson Valley Woman Accused of Biting Police Officer

This is not what they mean by taking a bite out of crime. In fact, they got the other way around.

A Hudson Valley woman, who officials say was "extremely intoxicated", has been charged with second degree assault. The New York Daily News reports that the suspect allegedly bit a police officer after cops were called a disturbance early Saturday.

Police Say Westchester Woman Assaulted Officer

Nassau County Police told the Daily News that officials were called to a home on Long Island around 2 AM Saturday, over reports of a disturbance. The Daily News says a 59-year-old woman from Cortlandt Manor was drunk at the time, as police called for a stretcher.

While it has not been disclosed what the disturbance at the home in the Village of westbury, things quickly took a strange turn, says officials

Police say when they tried to put the intoxicated suspect on the stretcher and into an ambulance, she bit an officer on the elbow.

Both the suspect and the officer were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries, says the Daily News.

