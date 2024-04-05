Texas Roadhouse To Raise Menu Prices at New York State Locations

Texas Roadhouse is a popular steakhouse chain that specializes in steaks, and a variety of food, in a Texan and Southwestern cuisine style. The chain has expanded since its inception in 1993, and now has over 600 locations across the U.S., making it the largest steakhouse chain the country, according to Mashed.

The franchise has Hudson Valley restaurants in Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Middletown, New Rochelle. as well as Danbury, Connecticut. Scrape Hero currently lists a total of 22 Texas Roadhouse locations in New York state.

However, you may soon be paying a bit more next time you dine out. Recently, the franchise's CEO announced some sweeping changes.

Texas Roadhouse Plans to Raise Prices

WBNG is reporting that Texas Roadhouse will increase their menu prices, and this increase will come this year. Eat This, Not That says that the steakhouse chain is adjusting prices to "react to supply chain issues and inflation."

There will also be new Texas Roadhouse restaurants opening as well.

Texas Roadhouse Chief Financial Officer Chris Monroe says that their establishments will increase menu prices by 2.2% starting spring 2024 to “offset inflationary pressures.”.

Monroe also announced expansion, as Texas Roadhouse is set to open more spots nationally and internationally in 2024, after adding 22 new restaurants in 2023.

While there is no word yet where the chain plans to expand, Texas Roadhouse announced that "kitchens are moving away from a ticket system and adding screens to its back-of-house areas to track orders and cook times more accurately."

WBNG reports that customers will also be able to check in or order online by using the restaurant's website or app.