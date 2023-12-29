New York State Police Arrest Two They Say Stole Plow

Two brothers have been arrested and are facing a number charges, including 3rd degree Grand Larceny and Conspiracy in the sixth degree, according to State Police.

Officials say they had been contacted from a property owner that said their plow had been stolen. An investigation from law enforcement lead them straight to the pair of siblings, says State Police.

The website of Stephen Bilkis & Associates says that if you're convicted of 3rd-degree grand larceny in New York state, you can potentially face a sentence of up to seven years in jail.

Two Brothers in New York State Face Charges Over Stolen Plow

The New York State Police said in a press release that Troopers arrested a 35-year-old man from Stillwater, NY, for Grand Larceny in the third degree and conspiracy in the sixth degree. State Police say his older brother, a 38-year-old man also from Stillwater, was arrested for criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, and Conspiracy in the sixth degree.

State Police say on December 10, 2023, a Stillwater resident contacted them to report a plow had been stolen from their property that day. The investigation determined the younger brother reportedly stole the plow.

Officials say the younger brother allegedly conspired with the older brother to store the stolen item at his property. While recovering the plow and taking both suspects into custody, police say the older brother became agitated and uncooperative, causing injury to the Trooper.

Both were transported for processing. They were arraigned at town court and released on their own recognizance.