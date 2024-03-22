‘Fearless’ NJ teen sent to Hollywood on ‘American Idol’

Conall Gorman.

You can just hear that name being said in an attendance call in high school home room like any other kid. Or you can hear it being said after, “And the Grammy goes to…”

Remember the name. Conall Gorman.

He’s 19 years old and he’s from Montclair, New Jersey. He auditioned this week on “American Idol” in front of three judges who would intimidate any aspiring artist.

There was Katy Perry who’s been a Super Bowl halftime performer and recorded her first album at 15.

Luke Bryan who’s had an astonishing 30 number one country hits.

And Lionel Ritchie who’s sold over 125 million albums, won four Grammy awards and an Academy Award for Best Original Song, “Say You Say Me” from the movie “White Nights.”

Yet when Conall was done performing his original song “Backseat” accompanying himself on guitar, Ritchie called him fearless.

See what you think.

Bryan told Conall he was sucked in by his very first note.

Perry called his voice interesting and identifiable and said he was on his way to being a pro.

Then there was Ritchie, who praised his tone and demeanor and wrote three things down on his notepad. “19. Fearless. Talented.”

All three judges voted yes to Hollywood.

“Take your time,” Richie said. “Be you and I think you’ll have a wonderful experience.”

Now Conall Gorman will be competing in Hollywood for a spot in the Top 24. He’s not the only contestant from New Jersey. He’ll have to contend with Hailey Mia from Clifton.

As you can hear she’s no slouch and already had competitive experience at only 14 making it to fourth place on the “The Voice.” How will Conall handle that?

Fearlessly.

LOOK: 50 songs you won't believe are turning 50 this year From classic rock anthems to disco hits and everything in between, Stacker surveyed Billboard 's Hot 100 list of top songs in 1973 and highlighted the top 50. Gallery Credit: Kaiya Shunyata

TV Actors Who Were Recast Within the First Season Stacker compiled a list of 25 actors from popular TV shows across nearly 60 years who were cut from their shows right at the jump. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.