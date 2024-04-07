Magnets! How do they work?

Police in New York state are saying a woman is facing charges of grand larceny after she stole items from a retail store. Officials say the suspect had a unique strategy to carry out the scheme, as she allegedly tried to evade authorities.

To combat theft, retail stores have been using security tags and labels for many years.

According to Global Retail Theft Barometer, at least 69% of retailers in the U.S. use electronic article surveillance. With items like clothing, the "security tag is affixed to an item using a pin, which passes through the fabric of the product", says SecurityTags This pin then locks into the security tag, with a magnetic lock being one of the mechanisms used, says the website.

Police in New York Say Suspect Used Magnets

The Post Standard reports that a 43-year-old stole $1,044 worth of merchandise from a store in Greece, NY, by using "special magnets" which are designed to remove anti-theft sensors.

The Greece Police Department says the woman from San Angelo, Texas attempted to steal over $1,000 worth of clothing from the undisclosed business in New York state. Authorities say she has been charged with 4th degree grand larceny and possession of burglar tools.

Lower Hudson Valley Man Steals Truck Carrying Over $30K Worth of Mike's Hard Lemonade

A lower Hudson Valley man was sentenced for a truck heist, which was carrying over $30,000 dollars worth of alcohol. Talk of the Sound says the theft happened in March 2023 near I-87.

The 28-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree Grand Larceny in November 2023. His sentence was laid down Thursday, according to the Westchester County District Attorney's Office.

Talk of the Sound reports that the man admitted to "stealing a $45,000 semi-tractor trailer containing 1,560 cases of Mike’s Hard Lemonade", from a lot in Yonkers the morning of March 21, 2023. Officials say the sweet fruit-flavored malt beverage cargo was worth $32,793 dollars.

Following a joint investigation, the man was arrested in the Bronx in April 2023. The DA's Office says the defendant was sentenced to five years of probation and will have to pay $42,793.76 in restitution.

The Westchester County District Attorney's Office says that a 28-year-old New Rochelle man was sentenced to six months in jail Thursday.