Plane Makes Emergency Landing On New York State Highway

Commuters were certainly in for a shock Tuesday afternoon when a plane made an emergency landing on a major highway in the state of New York. The New York State Police said that mechanical issues were to blame for the sudden landing of a flight that originated from out of state.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the National Traffic Safety Board have all helped assist in the investigation.

Plane Lands On Highway in New York State

WIVB says that the single-engine plane made an emergency landing on Route 417 in Cattaraugus County. State Police said the plane landed in the Town of Carrollton late Tuesday afternoon.

State Police said that an investigation determined the single prop airplane was experiencing mechanical issues and the pilot and only occupant, a 21-year-old man from Wilton, Maine, attempted an emergency landing on State Route 417.

The Olean Times Herald says the pilot landed the plane without damaging property or sustaining any injuries. The airplane was removed from the roadway.

