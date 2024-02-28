A beloved actor was seen strolling through the village and even took time to pose for photos.

Hudson Valley celebrity sightings are a common thing, after all, the Hudson Valley is the new Hollywood according to some. Many already know that actor Paul Rudd calls the Hudson Valley home. 2021's Sexiest Man Alive owns a home in the Rhinebeck area and co-owns Samuel's Sweetshop in Rhinebeck with fellow actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The Hudson Valley heartthrob was spotted at this year's Super Bowl, cheering on his favorite team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rudd was spotted in Millbrook, NY earlier this week. Millbrook has always been a hotbed for many big-name celebrity sightings and is a charming little town to visit.

The small village in Dutchess County is 90 miles north of New York City and is often referred to as a low-key version of the Hamptons. It is one of the most affluent villages in New York. Millbrook's population was 1,455 as of the 2020 Census.

Mike Rootigliano posted to social media a photo with Paul Rudd this past Tuesday. He said he happened to see the actor strolling through the village and had a quick chat with the actor about how great the band the Mighty Mighty Bostones were and got a quick photo.

He also said that Rudd was a "helluva nice guy."

As to why the conversation about the Mighty Mighty Bosstones? You may recall the legendary ska band appeared in the 1995 comedy Clueless, which also stars Paul Rudd in his film debut.

