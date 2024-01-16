New York State Man Allegedly Stole Truck to Commit Another Crime

Police in New York state say a suspect stole a truck, only to drive the stolen vehicle to his next alleged crime. While it may sound a bit ridiculous, authorities say scenarios like this one happen more often than you think.

In October 2023, a 19-year-old man from Glens Falls reportedly stole a tow truck from a local business on Route 9. However, further investigation determined the very same suspect had driven another vehicle, that allegedly had also been stolen that very same day from Glens Falls, to said business.

Cars are not the only vehicles stolen from the roads in New York state. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, there were 8,676 cargo vehicle thefts reported across the country in 2017 alone.

See Also: Police Use Loader to Stop Hudson Valley Woman in Stolen Construction Vehicle

While New York state did not rank in that year's top ten list compiled by the NICB, cargo theft is still a $15 to $35 billion industry.

Police Say New York State Man Stole Truck

WNYT says that a Whitehall man used an allegedly stolen truck to drive to a garage and allegedly commit another theft. Police said the 39-year-old suspect was seen leaving a garage with stolen items in the pickup truck he had also stolen.

Police say the suspect was arrested and the property was returned to its owners.

The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York State

New York State Man Running On Empty

The New York State police said in a press release in June 2023, that a trooper was dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle facing the wrong direction on East Hubbell Hill Road in the town of Middletown in Delaware County (not to be confused with the City of Middletown in Orange County).

State police say the trooper found the pick-up truck unoccupied but discovered that the truck had been previously reported as stolen.

Authorities say that the 48-year-old suspect from Waddington returned to the scene and told the trooper on site he had run out of gas and was picked up by a passerby.

Police say they arrested the suspect and found that he was also in possession of suspected drugs. He was then transported, where he was processed, and arraigned before a judge