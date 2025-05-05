Road rage plays a factor in more than half of all fatal crashes, according to AAA statistics posted at Octo Telematics. The most common road rage behaviors are usually honking, swearing at other drivers, or maybe tailgating. Many drivers can be guilty of one of more of these from time to time.

New York State Police say a woman was arrested Saturday afternoon, after a road rage incident lead to reports of a possible handgun being brandished at another person. The suspect is facing charges including, second degree reckless endangerment, and second degree menacing.

New York State Woman Arrested After Alleged Road Rage Incident

New York State Police said in a press release that state troopers, with the assistance of the Guilderland Police Department, arrested a 31-year-old woman from East Schodack.

New York State Police reports that on April 26, at about 2:26 PM, troopers responded to the area of the Crossgates Mall parking lot in Guilderland, for the report of a road rage incident involving a handgun.

The investigation determined during a road rage incident on I-90 in Albany, the suspect who is not known to the victim, allegedly displayed what appeared to be a handgun. During the reported incident, a child under the age of 16 was in the suspect's vehicle. An imitation weapon was later located within vehicle, matching the victim’s description of the weapon displayed.

The suspect was arrested and transported to for processing. She was issued an appearance ticket returnable to city court and released.