5 Major Red Flags for People Who Want to Move to New York

New York can be a great place to live, but living here also comes with some unexpected issues.

New York is a state that's truly filled with all kinds of people. Many are very nice, some are pretty abrasive, a few like to talk a lot, some don't like to talk at all, but overall if you're in trouble someone here will be help you.

There are a lot of different sides to New York as well. You'll find more country living in the Mid-Hudson Region, obviously New York City gives you the city lifestyle and upstate is filled with all kinds of things to do like visiting the National Baseball Hall of Fame, going to Niagara Falls and checking out Lake George.

However, moving to New York is an experience and there are some things you should be mindful of if you're planning on making a movie....especially to the Hudson Valley area.

What are some red flags about moving to the Hudson Valley area of New York?

1) WEATHER ( I take this one very personally)

Help me...the weather here can be very unpredictable. Winters can be pretty tough and they seem like they drag on forever and ever. We've also been getting some pretty bad wind and rain storms over the past few years and this has caused major flooding, power outages and big headaches. UGH. Seasonal depression runs rampant around here,

2) Roads

I think New York should be nicknamed pothole central. It seems like the potholes multiply each year and they just seem to get worse. It also seems like it takes forever to get one fixed and by then people have already found a few more. Some of the roads around here are pretty old too and they could surely use some touching up.

3) Everything is expensive:

I mean EVERYTHING IS EXPENSIVE. Whether your renting, trying to buy a home, or simply just trying to live...the prices of everything in New York are not for the faint of heart. You really have to budget and decide if that kind of financial stress is worth it.

4) Restaurants close early or close during the week:

This is new to me and I've learned this trying to go out to eat, a good amount of restaurants in New York close on a Monday or Tuesday. Also, it seems like after the pandemic a lot of restaurants close earlier and if you're looking to grab dinner at 9pm you'll be out of luck or just have to head to the diner. This can cause a lot of frustration while trying to figure out what's for dinner.

5) Traffic:

Maybe it's all the people who have flocked to this area? It seems like you're always hitting traffic and I've noticed lately that I need to DOUBLE the time it takes me to get to places just so I'm not late. Extra time on the road is a definite must around here.

These are some things to keep in mind if you are planning on living here, I guess every area has something.

