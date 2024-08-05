How One Group of Kingston Mothers is Now Tackling “Climate Dread”

Climate change is at the forefront of many minds as states across the country, including New York, continue to experience unprecedented extreme weather. In New York this summer, we've gone from weeks-long heat waves to a record number of tornados passing through in July alone.

One local Ulster County group of mothers (and others) have decided to do something about their climate concerns in the name of their children.

Climate Change's Impact on Parenthood

A 2024 study conducted by The Lancet Planet Health found that roughly 36% of Americans between the ages of 16 and 25 are concerned about having children on the sole basis of rapid climate change.

Canva Canva loading...

Local mother Monica Ayres shared her feelings as a mother who is concerned about climate change.

"I have felt climate dread and anxiety for years, and the fears worsened once I had children."

To address these fears and do something about it, Monica connected with the group Mothers Out Front.

Mothers Out Front in the Hudson Valley

Mothers Out Front is a national movement created by Mothers who come together in the name of climate, racial, and social justice issues. The focus for the latest chapter in Kingston is to, "preserve a livable climate for all children."

Monica, one of the now leaders of the Kingston chapter, explained, "We strive to create a future in which all residents thrive in a healthy, just, and climate-resilient community."

The first climate-resilient step this Kingston chapter is tackling is to assist in the transition to electric school buses for the Kingston district.

Zero-Emission Buses Goal

New York State has already established a goal of using only zero-emission buses for public schools by 2027 in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

But, Mothers Out Front - Kingston is hoping to expedite the Kingston district's moves by transitioning old diesel buses that need replacement to zero-emission buses now.

Pros and Concerns of Electric Buses

This year in 2024, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health conducted a study tracking the health and economic impacts of switching to electric school buses.

Get our free mobile app

Researchers found that diesel buses emitted 181 more metric tons of carbon dioxide than their electric counterparts. For context, one single metric ton is equivalent to 2,204 pounds.

Emissions from diesel buses have also been found to contribute to childhood asthma and other lung development issues for young children.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

Ultimately, the study found that,

"Replacing diesel school buses with electric school buses may yield up to $247,600 in climate and health benefits per individual bus."

Zero-emission school buses do have a heftier up-front cost which is what has prevented many districts from embracing them. However, operating costs of zero-emission buses can be lower, and these buses require less maintenance.

Funding for Electric Buses in New York

Kingston is currently considered a priority district for funding under the Environmental Bond Act. This act dedicates $500 million to help transition districts from diesel to electric buses.

This is only the first initiative Mother Out Front - Kingston is focusing on. There are also chapters of Mothers Out Front in Dutchess County, Westchester Rivertowns, and Northern Westchester.

30 Beautiful Sights, Nature Hikes, and Historical Landmarks in the Hudson Valley Welcome to some of the best Nature Trails, Historical Landmarks, and all-around great views right here in the Hudson Valley!

The Valley is filled to the brim with amazing places you can go right now, so what are you waiting for? Gallery Credit: Jimmy Meisterich