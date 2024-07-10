Popular Hudson Valley Tourist Destination Gets New Dispensary

With New York's legalization of marijuana sales, the Hudson Valley has seen a number of new dispensaries popping up. The latest dispensary to open is located in a tourist-favorite location.

Tourist Love Hudson, NY

TikTok has dubbed Hudson as the latest must-visit spot in the Hudson Valley. With tons of weekend guide videos about Hudson, the town has been crawling with city visitors.



While some locals are a little confused about the hype over Hudson, visitors seem to adore the town's charm and local businesses. Now, tourists can add stopping at the newest dispensary to their list of things to do in Hudson.

New Dispensary in Hudson, NY

Riverbend Dispensary is the newest marijuana retailer in the Hudson Valley.

Get our free mobile app

The locally-owned dispensary offers a variety of THC products produced in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. Some of their offerings include products from Hudson Valley-based businesses like High Falls Cana, Alchemy Pure, and Skyrose Farm, as well as products from Upstate New York growers including Endicott, NY's Nanticoke.

Products range from flower and concentrates to THC-infused gummies and seltzers.

The dispensary is located in the heart of Hudson at 531 Warren St, surrounded by other locally-run businesses.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Despite some areas of the Hudson Valley facing arguments from residents over the introduction of dispensaries to their area, the town of Hudson seems to be pretty excited about the latest opening.

Comments in the Hudson, NY - Public Community Board group are mainly positive:

"This is awesome!" - Tanyalee W. "Wow! This is Wonderful!" - Cameron P.

Dispensaries in the Hudson Valley

2024 has brought a slew of new dispensaries around the Hudson Valley.

Back in April of this year, Dutchess County saw its very first legal marijuana dispensary with the opening of Black Market Cannabis Company in Poughkeepsie.

READ MORE: Dutchess County's First Recreational Dispensary Finally Opens

Since then, areas including New Paltz (Big Gas Dispensary), Middletown (Orange County Cannabis), Rock Hill (Platinum Leaf) and more have all seen dispensaries pop up in their areas.

Opt-In Towns in the Hudson Valley

Back in 2022 when marijuana legalization was being finalized, areas across New York were given the option as to whether or not they wanted marijuana dispensaries to be established in their towns.

Check out which Hudson Valley towns opted in to see marijuana:

These 93 Hudson Valley, NY Towns Will Sell Recreational Marijuana