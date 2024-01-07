How Many Hooters Restaurants Are Left in New York State?

People love Hooters because of the food, right? Hooters Restaurants are a worldwide dine-in chain, known for their waiting staff of primarily young women referred to simply as "Hooters Girls",

The Hooters Girls are quite recognizable for their designated uniforms, which consist of white low-cut tank tops, and tiny orange shorts. The revealing outfits and sex appeal are played up and have long been a primary component of the company's image.

The franchise is also known for their chicken wings, but they serve a wide variety of other popular items like; hamburgers, sandwiches, steaks, seafood entrees, and appetizers,

Where Are All the Hooters?

According to ScrapeHero, there are 307 Hooters restaurants in the U.S. as of October, 2023. But at one time the global company, that began in 1983, was much more prominent.

Over the past decade, things have really shrunk (the franchise, that is).

Rival companies, that also employed women in revealing outfits (or, breastaurants), like Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery, Twin Peaks, Redneck Heaven, and Bombshells Bar & Grill began to pop up everywhere around the country too.

But then, there was also COVID-19, plus an increasingly younger number of potential consumers who weren't interested in the company's image. Many locations shuttered.

Hooters in New York State

There used to be more Hooters across New York, One example was a two-story restaurant, located at 155 West 33rd Street in Midtown Manhattan, which opened in 2015. But now according to their store locator, there are only three Hooters restaurants left in all of New York.

Their current locations are:

70 Wolf Road in Colonie, NY

25 Smith Street in Farmingdale, Long Island

190th Street in Fresh Meadows, Queens

There are also two Hooters locations in Connecticut, and five in New Jersey.