New York’s Most Thrilling Theme Park Now Hiring

Work where you play at one of New York's most popular summer destinations.

I received an email notification the other day from an amusement park we all know and love, and I was like wow! Pretty cool. I'm currently not looking for a job, but if in fact I was, I could see this being a cool opportunity.

Lake George has always been a popular vacation destination for many over the years. In fact, the lake itself has previously been voted as the most beautiful lake in the U.S. according to some sources. As a child growing up in the Hudson Valley area, visits to Lake George in New York's Adirondack region were always special. Jumping in the station wagon with the family and taking the drive North on the thruway brings back fond memories.

Whether we were walking the Lake George village, stopping in the souvenir shops, or visiting Great Escape for a day of fun on the rides, it was always memorable. I remember visiting Great Escape long before the name change when it was known as Storytown U.S.A., a Mother Goose fairy tale theme park.

A young Tigman hangin with the ladies at Storytown U.S.A. in Lake George, NY.

Now I'm not sure if Six Flags Great Escape was assuming that I'm looking for a new job, or I simply got the e-mail from being on a mailing list as a previous season pass holder (likely the latter), but I could definitely see it being super cool working at Great Escape!

Six Flags Great Escape Hiring E-Mail

Six Flags Great Escape Hiring For 2024 Season

According to the email I received from Six Flags Great Escape, they are looking for enthusiastic and dedicated individuals to join their team. There are many positions available including ride operators, lifeguards, and food & beverage members just to name a few. All positions offer training to make you successful in your position. You can can apply and get more info here.

